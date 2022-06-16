Shah Rukh Khan replaces Ranveer Singh as most visible celebrity in IPL 2022

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list of most visible celebrities on TV during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, replacing Ranveer Singh who took the leading position last year during 14th season of IPL.

The actor moved up two ranks from last year with his ad volume share in the overall celebrity-endorsed advertising during IPL this year increasing to 9%, up from 7% in 2021. While Ranveer Singh's ad volume share dropped to 9% from 11% last year, according to data from TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

Ad volumes refer to as the duration of advertising on television in seconds.

The new entries in the list of top five most visible celebrity on TV during IPL 15 include Amitabh Bachchan at third rank with 6% ad volume share and Aamir Khan at fourth rank with 5% share. Cricketer MS Dhoni who continues to be among the top five most visible celebrities saw his ad volume share dropping from 9% at second rank last year to 5% at fifth rank in 2022.

Overall, the number of celebrities endorsing ads in IPL 2022 reduced by 12% versus IPL 2021. The count of celebrities dropped from around 85 last year to around 75 during IPL 2022.

This year celebrity-led advertisements on TV recorded 54% share, down from 57%. Last year, celebrity endorsed ads had seen 19% increase in share over season 13 of IPL in 2020 when share of celebrity endorsed ads was 48%.

But in terms of ad volume, celebrity-endorsed advertising jumped up by 6% in IPL 15 over IPL 14.

While count of overall celebrities dropped, number of sports personalities grew by 17% during IPL 15 over last year. And cricket rules this year unlike 2021 when Olympic star and javelin thrower had made it to the top five most visible sports celebrity list with a 7% ad volume share of celebrity endorsed ads by sports person.

Amid sports celebrity-led advertising, MS Dhoni ranked one with 15% share, followed by Rohit Sharma (13%), Virat Kohli (8%), Hardik Pandya (7%), Shikhar Dhawan (6%).

This year during IPL, the top 5 categories including pan masala, online gaming, payment wallets, edtech, online shopping and advertisers like KP Pan Foods, Sporta technologies, among others accounted for 64% and 44% share of celebrity ad volumes respectively.

Last year, the top five categories and advertisers accounted for 49 percent and 36 percent share of celebrity ad volumes respectively.