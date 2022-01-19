MARKET NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan posts on Instagram for the first time since son Aryan's bail

The post, as part of a paid partnership with a television company, has been viewed 14 lakh times.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan


Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday returned to Instagram with a video. This is the first time that he posted on social media after his son Aryan's bail in a drugs case.

The post, as part of a paid partnership with LG India, has been viewed 14 lakh times.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Khan was spotted at a shooting set in his first public appearance since his son, Aryan, was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan spotted on set for first time since Aryan Khan's drugs-on-cruise episode

Photos posted on fan pages of the Bollywood icon showed him in a black t-shirt, walking towards his vanity van.

The actor’s birthday in November last year– which is a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans - too was a quiet affair, with the 56-year-old not stepping out on his terrace of his home to wave to his fans.

Read more: Drugs Case | Aryan Khan's bail order released, says 'no evidence of conspiracy' between him, other co-accused
