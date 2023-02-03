 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praise for Shah Rukh Khan from author Paulo Coelho: ‘King, legend, friend’

Feb 03, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, writer of 'The Alchemist', recommended this film of Shah Rukh Khan to western audiences.

Paulo Coelho is an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan’s work.

Shah Rukh Khan is a star loved not just in India but around the world. Not only does he have legions of fans everywhere, he is admired by global celebrities like Sharon Stone and Daniel Radcliffe, among many others.

Even the best-selling Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, writer of The Alchemist and Veronica Decides to Die, is a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

In a recent tweet, the author described Khan as a "king, legend and friend".

 

"But above all (he is a great actor)," Coelho wrote, responding to video of Khan greeting a sea of fans amid his latest film Pathaan's box office success.