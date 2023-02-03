Praise for Shah Rukh Khan from author Paulo Coelho: ‘King, legend, friend’

Paulo Coelho is an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan’s work.

Shah Rukh Khan is a star loved not just in India but around the world. Not only does he have legions of fans everywhere, he is admired by global celebrities like Sharon Stone and Daniel Radcliffe, among many others.

Even the best-selling Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, writer of The Alchemist and Veronica Decides to Die, is a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

In a recent tweet, the author described Khan as a "king, legend and friend".