'Pathaan' Box Office | Shah Rukh Khan's movie continues dream run, mops up Rs 300 crore in three days

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which was roiled in controversy ahead of its release, has recorded the highest-ever three-day collection at the box office.

The movie's total India gross box office collection after three days stands at Rs 201 crore gross and the total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross. The cumulative collection crossed the Rs 313 crore-mark as as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie has raised Rs 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore net on the third day. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

"The total India collection on day three was Rs 39.25 crore net (Rs 47 crore gross). Meanwhile, the overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.

Moneycontrol News