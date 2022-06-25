Shah Rukh Khan marks 30 years in Bollywood: 5 of his must-watch films

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of romance, completes 30 years in the film industry today.

He marked the milestone by announcing the release of his next film, Pathaan, in January 2023.

In his three decades in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered many unforgettable performances. We pick five of his unmissable movies.

Dil Se

Mani Ratnam's politically charged film starring Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta explores the conflict between love and ideology. The film features the evergreen song Chaiyya Chaiyya and other magical AR Rahman compositions.

Swades

In this acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film, Shah Rukh Khan stars as Mohan Bhargav, a non-resident Indian who returns to the country to find the woman who raised him and sets out on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.

Chak De India

The movie traces the journey of an Indian women’s hockey team from the training stage to a massive world cup victory. Shah Rukh Khan stars as their coach Kabir Khan, the former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team who had to endure ostracism after India lost a world cup match to Pakistan.

My Name is Khan

This searing portrait of post-9/11 America stars Khan as a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome. It chronicles his fight against the stereotype of Muslims being terrorists and how he and his partner, played by Kajol, grapple with tragedy.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Khan leads an ensemble cast comprising Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan in this film about marriage and infidelity.