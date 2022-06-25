English
    Shah Rukh Khan marks 30 years in Bollywood: 5 of his must-watch films

    From 'Dil Se' to 'My Name is Khan', Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed a range of characters with excellence.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    A still from 'My Name is Khan'. (Image credit: Dharma Productions)

    A still from 'My Name is Khan'. (Image credit: Dharma Productions)


    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of romance, completes 30 years in the film industry today.

    He marked the milestone by announcing the release of his next film, Pathaan, in January 2023. 

     

    In his three decades in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered many unforgettable performances. We pick five of his unmissable movies.

    Dil Se

    Mani Ratnam's politically charged film starring Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta explores the conflict between love and ideology. The film features the evergreen song Chaiyya Chaiyya and other magical AR Rahman compositions.

     

    Swades 

    In this acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film, Shah Rukh Khan stars as Mohan Bhargav, a non-resident Indian who returns to the country to find the woman who raised him and sets out on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.

    Chak De India 

    The movie traces the journey of an Indian women’s hockey team from the training stage to a massive world cup victory. Shah Rukh Khan stars as their coach Kabir Khan, the former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team who had to endure ostracism after India lost a world cup match to Pakistan.

    My Name is Khan

    This searing portrait of post-9/11 America stars Khan as a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome. It chronicles his fight against the stereotype of Muslims being terrorists and how he and his partner, played by Kajol, grapple with tragedy.

    Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

    Khan leads an ensemble cast comprising Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan in this film about marriage and infidelity.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bollywood #Cinema #movies #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 03:51 pm
