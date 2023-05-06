English
    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets new release date, to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

    The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's maiden project with filmmaker Atlee.

    May 06, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
    SRK

    The poster of 'Jawan', along with the release date was released on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from photo tweeted by twitter.com/ @iamsrk)

    Fans of Shah Rukh Khan will have to wait till September 7 for the superstar's second release of the year "Jawan".

    Khan and producer of the action-entertainer Gauri Khan shared the new release date of the film on Instagram on Saturday. "Jawan" was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.

    The film marks Khan's maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies "Raja Rani", "Theri", "Mersal" and "Bigil".


    "Jawan", a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.


    It is produced by Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features South star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    Khan was last seen in action blockbuster "Pathaan", which crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", scheduled to arrive in December.

    first published: May 6, 2023 06:46 pm