‘Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan taught me how discipline and pure love for your craft can take you far’: Aaliyah Qureshi

Aaliyah Qureshi.

Jawan is touted to be one of the most-awaited films this year and right from the cast, the music, the fight sequences, everything about it is being talked about incessantly. The Atlee film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone also comprises six women who are a part of SRK’s core squad, including Aaliyah Qureishi, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani Raj, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Lehar Khan.

In an exclusive interview with us, actress-singer-songwriter Aaliyah Qureishi who also goes by the moniker Jhalli, tells us all about her experience of working in one of the biggest films of 2023. Back in 2021, Aaliyah had first auditioned for this role and a week later she was called for an interview with the director. “So, I went to the Red Chillies office and met Atlee sir and his wife Priya. He asked me a few questions, such as if I have any fighting training (I used to box for a year), if I was willing to change my hair drastically (I had just dyed my hair back from blue, so I was more than willing) and a few more questions and then he said he’d be in touch. A few days later, I got a call from the casting informing me that I had been locked (for the role) and it was so unbelievably exciting.” Edited excerpts from the interview:

Aaliyah Qureshi in a still from Jawan, which releases in theatres on September 7.

What was it like working with SRK?

It was brilliant. I feel lucky and overwhelmed at how much I got to learn from him. Not only is he magnetic on screen, but he’s also so kind, humble and funny that you can’t help but love him. They say never meet your heroes but those who say that haven’t met SRK. My favorite memories are just sitting by the monitors with him between takes and asking him questions about acting, life and everything else and he would give the most profound and interesting answers. It was like a masterclass in acting.

How is Atlee to work with?

Atlee sir is a visionary, and once I understood his vision, I think it was simple enough for me to deliver what he wanted. He’s quite a softie at heart and often invited us girls to his house for dinner where he and Priya would graciously host us. During the first schedule, he would bring us home-cooked south Indian dinner every day and he, SRK and the girls would sit and eat together in his tent. I think it helped us build a sense of camaraderie. What I also appreciate about him is that he has a rebellious spirit and says what needs to be said.

Being a part of such a massive movie — was it surreal?

Surreal is the perfect word to describe it. I would often walk on to a set and just be blown away by the magnitude of it. It takes a village to make the perfect shot and in this film the sets, the costumes, the music, the actors, the lighting, the cameras and equipment, everything was larger than life. After Jawan, I don’t think I’ll ever be overwhelmed by a film set again.

With SRK in a still from 'Jawan'.

What inspired you the most while doing this movie?

SRK’s approach to acting inspired me the most. He really just loves his job, that’s why he works as hard as he does. To a lot of my questions about acting, he just responded to with a sentence: “all this other external stuff doesn’t affect me that much. I just love to come to the set and act, that’s why I still do it after all these years.” It really taught me how discipline and a pure love for your craft can take you very far.

Was it a learning experience sharing screen-space with SRK, Vijay Sethupathi?

Shah Rukh sir was a massive inspiration; his energy, his body language, his craft is all something to aspire to. Another huge inspiration for me was Vijay Sethupathi sir. I didn’t have as many scenes with him as I did with SRK sir, but the scenes I did have gave me chills. He has a naturalism and intensity that is impossible to take your eyes off. I remember one scene that SRK and Vijay sir did together — it was maybe four-five minutes long without cutting, and when it was over there was just pin drop silence in a set full of about five hundred people, for a few seconds. Then everyone burst into applause all at once. To see them both act together live felt like having front-row tickets to the best play in the country.

SRK's squad in Jawan.

Tell us about SRK’s squad and your experience of working with them.

There are six girls in SRK’s core squad — myself, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Lehar Khan. They are some of my absolute favourite people in the world and the fun we had together on the set is indescribable. They’re not only fantastic and powerful actors but also empathetic, hilarious, strong and wise human beings and we’ve become like a family. We all love hanging out off set as much as we love hanging out on set. We also have the funniest group chat where we’re constantly active, sending funny voice notes, memes and stickers. But all jokes aside, we’ve helped each other through some major life issues over the past two years and I know that I’ve found friends for life. I think SRK and us really felt like a team and hopefully that translates on screen for all of you to enjoy as much as we enjoyed shooting together.

This film has you doing stunts — tell us about how you trained for it and how tough was it?

The stunt training was actually one of my favourite parts of the film. I loved getting to learn how to fight. The training included hand to hand combat, safety training, rolls and parkour, harnessed jumps and gun training, among other things. It was quite challenging, especially because on the final day you had to do the stunt perfectly in sweltering heat in a heavy or hot costume, sometimes in heels, over and over again for hours on end. But I really loved it, and it’s so satisfying to see how it ends up in the take. It made me feel powerful to beat up men twice my size.

Qureishi, aka Jhalli, is also a singer-songwriter.

You are a singer-songwriter. Tell us about your latest work.

I studied music and psychology for five years in Los Angeles, and did live gigs all around the city with my band, at some iconic venues like the Whiskey-a-GoGo, Silverlake Lounge, Hollywood Live House. I came back to India and released my debut English EP, Why Should I? as well as two Hindi singles, Mukaddar and Paraye, all under the name Jhalli. I was fortunate enough to do some really big live shows, including recently opening for Ritviz at Jio World Garden. My newest song that just released is a dance pop song called Don’t Come Back and is about healing and protecting your peace after a bad break-up.