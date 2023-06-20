'You've come a long way': Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Karan Johar for completing 25 years as a filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Karan Johar for completing 25 years as a filmmaker on Twitter on Tuesday.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he is proud of longtime friend and collaborator Karan Johar, who is celebrating his silver jubilee as a filmmaker this year with the release of his upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani".

Unveiling the teaser of the movie on Twitter, Khan said Johar's father and late filmmaker Yash Johar would be "feeling extremely happy" about his son's achievements.

"Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from 4 heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud," the superstar wrote in a brief note that he posted alongside the teaser link.



Khan starred in Johar's directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998, and the duo went on to work together on films such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." (2001), "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" (2006), and "My Name Is Khan" (2010).

"Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPrem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew..." the actor added.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" marks Johar's return to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which also featured Shah Rukh in a cameo. The film is set to hit the screens on July 28.

