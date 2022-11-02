Shah Rukh Khan's birthday treat for fans: 'Pathaan' teaser| Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming film “Pathaan” on his birthday. The spy thriller, which releases on January 25, 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor, whose last full-fledged screen appearance was 2018's "Zero", has three film releases lined up for next year. Apart from “Pathaan”, there is "Jawan", a pan-India movie helmed by Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

The Yash Raj Films production releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

"Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye... (wear your seatbelts) #PathaanTeaser out now. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Khan, who turned 57, greeted scores of admirers stationed outside his home, “Mannat”, in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday night.

After a no-show last year, the actor revived his annual ritual of meeting fans from the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow, one of the landmarks of Mumbai.

To celebrate his birthday, Yash Raj Films on Wednesday re-released his iconic 1995 romantic-drama "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" across the country.