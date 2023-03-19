 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shabana Azmi: To have representation devoid of cliché feels good

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Mar 19, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Shabana Azmi on working with 'Masoom' director Shekhar Kapur after 40 years, Emma Thompson (who can't play dumb charades well) and more.

Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson worked together in director Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do With It?', which released in theatres on March 17, 2023. (Image source: Twitter/AzmiShabana)

Shabana Azmi is among the first Indian actresses to work internationally. In 1988, she appeared in the English language musical drama Madame Soustazka. Besides her work in Indian cinema, Azmi is featured in a host of international films such as City of Joy, Son of Pink Panther and Halo. In the just released (in cinemas) romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Azmi reunites with her Masoom director Shekhar Kapur. Written by Jemima Khan, the British-Asian cast of the London-set film includes Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif and Sajal Ali.

Azmi spoke about the experience of shooting the film and her onscreen and off-screen camaraderie with Kapur and Thompson. Excerpts from an interview:

You play the mother of Kaz who agrees to have an assisted marriage. Why were you interested in playing Aisha Khan and being a part of What's Love Got To Do With It?