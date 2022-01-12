Lehenga a saree? Never heard of Diwali: 'Sex and the City' reboot upsets Indian viewers

Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, who sports a floral Mohawk to the party, wears a lehenga and calls it a saree, upsetting many Indian viewers. (Image credit: IMDB)

The latest episode of "And Just Like That...", HBO Max's revival of popular series "Sex and the City" has not gone down well with Indian viewers for what many feel is an appropriation of Indian culture.

The episode, titled “Diwali” has the lead character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) attending a Diwali party with her friend Seema Patel’s (Sarita Choudhury) family.

Parker’s character, who sports a floral Mohawk to the party, wears a lehenga and calls it a saree, upsetting many Indian viewers.

In the episode, she is apparently hearing of the festival of Diwali for the first time.

The red-based, multi-coloured lehenga with intricate embroidery of silk threads and the full sleeves, cropped corset blouse was designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Several people have called out the makers of the show for how surprising it is that Carrie Bradshaw has not heard of Diwali despite living in a global city like New York for several decades.

“The fact that Carrie Bradshaw has lived in NYC for thirty years and is only NOW learning about Diwali means she only really has white friends and has never bothered to venture to Queens,” US-based Sruti Nadimpalli tweeted.



The fact that Carrie Bradshaw has lived in NYC for thirty years and is only NOW learning about Diwali means she only really has white friends and has never bothered to venture to Queens. January 8, 2022



“’And Just Like That’ makers conveniently pass off a lehenga as a saree? Such lazy writing is the reason why I do not like to see Indian characters on American shows,” Twitter user Ankita Mukhopadhyay said.

Hold on, did the And… Just Like That makers conveniently pass off a lehenga as a saree? Such lazy writing is the reason why I do not like to see Indian characters on American shows.— Ankita Mukhopadhyay (@muk_ankita) January 8, 2022



and just like that has a scene where they go into a lehenga store and you can only see lehengas everywhere and they still call them saree — A (@begumdukhtar) January 8, 2022

In "And Just Like That...", Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are 20 years older, and their beloved New York has been ravaged by COVID-19, but the women are back, but without Samantha.

The mini-series picks up long after the landmark "Sex and the City" series and two so-so movies left off, with the forever friends taking on a new phase of life -- their 50s.

In the 10 new episodes, onetime sex and dating columnist Carrie Bradshaw is married and learning to work with her podcast co-host (Sara Ramirez) -- one of several new characters created to widen the cast's diversity.