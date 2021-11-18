Sentiment positive amid moviegoers, only 9% not willing to be back to theatres

Studios and producers are lining up movie releases for cinemas

The Diwali releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional industry has turned the tables for the cinema business with more Indians willing to go back to theatres.

Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media, a media consulting firm noted, "As of last week, only 9 percent theatre-going audience in our weekly tracker said that they have reservations regarding going back to theatres till COVID is completely over."

This is a big shift from August-September period this year when a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles pointed out that only 10 percent had plans to visit theatres.

"The sentiment among audience is very positive, and not just at pre-COVID levels but even higher. Audiences have missed cinemas for more than 1.5 years, and are eager to go back as big films are releasing now. Opening box office (collections) of several films like Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Most Eligible Bachelor, Kurup, etc have now confirmed the positive sentiment," said Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi so far has earned Rs 162 crore, Tamil film Annaatthe has collected over Rs 105 crore and Eternals did a business of around Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office.

Entertainment destination and one of the biggest online ticketing platform for movies and events BookMyshow saw over 2.6 million tickets sold within the first week of Sooryavanshi's release. The movie also hit a peak of 21 tickets sold per second on the second day of its release, becoming the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on the platform.

Tamil venture Annaatthe crossed 1.3 million tickets sold on the platform, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark on BookMyShow after the second unlock in 2021.

Another new release, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup which hit theatres on November 12 saw 800,000 plus tickets sold within the first weekend itself.

Overall, within ten days of Diwali releases, the platform saw daily consumer traffic reach 76 percent of pre-COVID levels and user engagement surpassed 66 percent of pre-pandemic levels on the platform.

In terms of markets, BookMyShow is seeing Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad contributing 48 percent of the overall traffic recovery on the platform.

Kapoor pointed out that "south markets have done the best because they are operating at 100 percent capacity."

When it comes to states allowing theatres to run at full capacity, Madhya Pradesh is the latest addition in the list. Currently, eight markets—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have given the go-ahead for full occupancy.

During a recent event, PVR's CEO, Gautam Dutta said that with the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, more than 50 percent of the states where the multiplex chain operates have allowed 100 percent occupancy.

He said that the remaining markets are hovering around 50, 60 and 70 percent occupancy.

He also expects more states to lift restrictions in next four to five weeks.