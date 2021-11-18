MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Sentiment positive amid moviegoers, only 9% not willing to be back to theatres

New releases and states lifting restrictions is resulting in positive sentiment amid movie going audience with majority of Indian cinephiles now willing to go back to theatres.

Maryam Farooqui
November 18, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Studios and producers are lining up movie releases for cinemas

Studios and producers are lining up movie releases for cinemas

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Diwali releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional industry has turned the tables for the cinema business with more Indians willing to go back to theatres.

Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media, a media consulting firm noted, "As of last week, only 9 percent theatre-going audience in our weekly tracker said that they have reservations regarding going back to theatres till COVID is completely over."

This is a big shift from August-September period this year when a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles pointed out that only 10 percent had plans to visit theatres.

"The sentiment among audience is very positive, and not just at pre-COVID levels but even higher. Audiences have missed cinemas for more than 1.5 years, and are eager to go back as big films are releasing now. Opening box office (collections) of several films like Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Most Eligible Bachelor, Kurup, etc have now confirmed the positive sentiment," said Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi so far has earned Rs 162 crore, Tamil film Annaatthe has collected over Rs 105 crore and Eternals did a business of around Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office.

Close

Related stories

Entertainment destination and one of the biggest online ticketing platform for movies and events BookMyshow saw over 2.6 million tickets sold within the first week of Sooryavanshi's release. The movie also hit a peak of 21 tickets sold per second on the second day of its release, becoming the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on the platform.

Tamil venture Annaatthe crossed 1.3 million tickets sold on the platform, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark on BookMyShow after the second unlock in 2021.

Another new release, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup which hit theatres on November 12 saw 800,000 plus tickets sold within the first weekend itself.

Overall, within ten days of Diwali releases, the platform saw daily consumer traffic reach 76 percent of pre-COVID levels and user engagement surpassed 66 percent of pre-pandemic levels on the platform.

In terms of markets, BookMyShow is seeing Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad contributing 48 percent of the overall traffic recovery on the platform.

Kapoor pointed out that "south markets have done the best because they are operating at 100 percent capacity."

When it comes to states allowing theatres to run at full capacity, Madhya Pradesh is the latest addition in the list. Currently, eight markets—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have given the go-ahead for full occupancy.

During a recent event, PVR's CEO, Gautam Dutta said that with the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, more than 50 percent of the states where the multiplex chain operates have allowed 100 percent occupancy.

He said that the remaining markets are hovering around 50, 60 and 70 percent occupancy.

He also expects more states to lift restrictions in next four to five weeks.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Nov 18, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.