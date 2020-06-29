Sense of hunger came from New York, not India: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna's sassy comeback wins the internet

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has won the internet with his sassy response to a BBC TV news anchor's question regarding his empathetic approach towards the issue of hunger.

The Michelin-star chef has been conducting massive food distribution drives to feed people who have been left jobless and penniless due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The interviewer wanted to know if his "sense of hunger" stemmed from his roots in India, where he grew up in a household of very humble means.

The chef was asked at the BBC interview: "You have been famous now. You have cooked for Obamas, you have been on Gordon Ramsay’s show. But, you were not always like this. You are not from a rich family; so, I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Responding to the anchor's assumption in a calm demeanour, Vikas Khanna said: "No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York."



A clip of the episode has gone viral on social media and the chef is being praised high and low for his comeback.