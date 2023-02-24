Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner to became the most-followed woman on Instagram

Singer and actor Selena Gomez overtook beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to become the most-followed woman on Instagram, after returning from a social media break.

Gomez had gone of Instagram briefly because of negative comments about her appearance. Only recently, she resumed sharing updates from her life.

The singer now has 382 million followers on Instagram, whereas Jenner clocked 380 million.

Nevertheless, Gomez will proceed to take another social media hiatus.

She has lately been trolled for gaining weight -- a side effect of the medication she take for lupus. Gomez hit back at those comments, encouraging fans to accept their bodies too.

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

"My medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me," she added. " I am not a model. I think they're awesome,mind you. I just, I'm definitely not that." Gomez, 30, rose to fame with the Disney TV series Wizards of Waverly Place. Along with acting credits, she went to produce hit songs like Slow Down, Good for You and Lose You to Love Me. Most recently, she was seen in the mystery comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building. Gomez also owns Rare Beauty-- a makeup and skincare line. Meanwhile, Jenner, 25, is the billionaire owner of Kylie Cosmetics. She also appeared on the Keeping up with the Kardashians -- the reality show chronicling the lives of her famous sisters. Jenner had been named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine in 2019, when she was 21.