Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner to became the most-followed woman on Instagram

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Selena Gomez now has 382 million followers on Instagram, whereas Kylie Jenner clocked 380 million.

Singer Selena Gomez and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. (Images: AFP)

Singer and actor Selena Gomez overtook beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to become the most-followed woman on Instagram, after returning from a social media break.

Gomez had gone of Instagram briefly because of negative comments about her appearance. Only recently, she resumed sharing updates from her life.

The singer now has 382 million followers on Instagram, whereas Jenner clocked 380 million.

Nevertheless, Gomez will proceed to take another social media hiatus.