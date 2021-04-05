Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: People of colour create history after taking home top four film awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture | Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

People of colour created history this year by winning big at the SAG Awards 2021. All the four major film acting categories where swept by actors of colour, making it the first time since SAG Awards began in 1995 that all four awards were won by people of colour.

Actor Viola Davis won the award for Best Actor, whereas, her late co-star Chadwick Boseman bagged the same in the male category for his performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. British actor Daniel Kalyuuga won the outstanding performance by a male actor in the supporting category for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

South Korean actor Young Yuh-jung won the female supporting actor award for her role in Minari.

While accepting the award, the Korean actor said, "I'm being recognized by Westerners," she went on to say, while thanking her acting peers and SAG-AFTRA for the honor. "I'm very pleased and happy." She also became the first Korean to win in that category.

With this, the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is now the first actor to win the Best Actor SAG Award posthumously. Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020.