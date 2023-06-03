Scenes from Ukraine in Cannes: Cowed children, abandoned animals and fleeing families

Warsaw-born Maciek Hamela, whose documentary 'In the Rearview' was screened at the recent 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, evacuated 400 people to safety in six months in his own minivan (Photo: ACID).

"Such beautiful buildings," says the tiny girl, adding without a pause, "not bombed at all." The child is staring at the view outside from the window of a car driving through the war zone of Ukraine littered with bombed buildings and bridges. The vehicle transporting the girl and her parents to safety on their country's border with Poland is also one of the rare means of truth about the cost of the war that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year.

'In the Rearview' by Polish filmmaker Maciek Hamela is a documentary shot on the evacuation of Ukrainian families from the war-ravaged country (Photo: ACID)

In the Rearview, a new documentary directed by Polish filmmaker Maciek Hamela, shows the reality of the Russia-Ukraine war in the exodus of frightened families, children and animals. Part of the Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (ACID) parallel selection at the recent 76th Cannes Film Festival, the documentary brings a war-ravaged country into the confines of a car for the world to witness.

Reports say 15 million people, more than a third of Ukraine's population, were forced to abandon their homes following the invasion. A whopping one million left in the first week of the war, which the UNHCR says is the fastest such exodus of this century. Four million people have fled Ukraine to safer locations across Europe since the start of the war.

Hamela's 84-minute debut documentary, which he shot over a period of six months, shows evacuations of families from Ukrainian cities like Lviv, Kyiv and Cherkasy to the Polish border. "We evacuated 400 people in six months," says Hamela, who stepped into the work on the third day of the war. "For many of these families we were the only way out from wherever they were stranded," he says.

The Warsaw-born director didn't initially set out to film the evacuation he was undertaking in his own car. "I set out purely to evacuate," says Hamela, who belongs to the first generation of Polish citizens who were not forced to learn Russian in school. He did so anyway because he could read Nabokov and Dostoyevsky in their original language.

"When the Russians invaded Ukraine, I was in the middle of a shooting (for another film) on the Poland-Belarus border. I decided immediately to join the humanitarian efforts like tens of thousands of others. The filming part came after more than three weeks of driving," says the director-producer who studied cinema at French film school, EICAR in Paris. "The only thing I was thinking about in the beginning was to drive. I could make bigger use of my driving license than of my experience as a documentary filmmaker."

The Warsaw-born Maciek Hamela wants the viewer to imagine themselves in place of the people he drove in his van (Photo: Faizal Khan)

Hamela, who has previously produced and co-written short and documentary movies, including Plot, the story of young men's encounters with army conscription, turned down an offer from CNN to become part of their investigative team for crimes against humanity. "It was an offer you don't get very often," he says. "I only thought about it for half-an-hour and decided that was not the time I was making money on the war."

The CNN offer, instead, nudged Hamela into making a movie on the evacuation he was carrying out from Ukraine. Three weeks after he began driving in and out of bombed Ukrainian cities, the filmmaker got himself a cameraman, who was now sitting in the front passenger seat with the camera facing the car's rear seats. Hamela continued in the driver's seat.

"We knew as filmmakers that what was happening inside the car was unique. But we made it clear to ourselves that we will not do anything that will slow down the evacuation. The camera was always secondary to the driving. The driving wheel was more important than the camera."

Stories of the war soon started to appear in the rear seats. One family goes on a long conversation about Beauty, their cow they were forced to leave behind while fleeing. "She is a good cow, very calm and she eats everything...potato peels, oranges, tomato, cucumber, apples, whatever you give her. She cried as we left. She understood," says one family member wiping off tears. "She is a true Ukrainian cow," says a voice from the back seat.

When families began arriving on the Polish border, authorities exempted them from producing COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative test reports. On the move, Hamela's mobile phone would often receive screenshots of maps of Russian army-free towns and messages about mine-laid roads to avoid.

A mother talks of her young daughter who has stopped talking after their home was hit in a rocket attack. Another girl contributes a new definition to the word, worried: "It is when your granny is afraid your house will be hit by a rocket or bomb." "Like flames from a burning house," one woman describes a sunset she sees from the moving car.

Hamela used three similar Volkswagen Sharan that could seat seven people during the six months of evacuations. The first minivan as a donation. "My first van was a Piaggio with Dutch number plates sold to me by a car dealer, but I was stopped at the border. Then a friend called me. He said, 'Listen, I know this Vietnamese family (There is a huge Vietnamese community in Warsaw), they really want to help you. They have this Volkswagen Sharan that is 20-years-old. It is in immaculate condition and they want to give it to you for free.'"

"This is the van that I used the most. Afterwards I bought two other Volkswagen Sharan, because the first one was breaking down," says Hamela, who decided to use only one camera during the entire shooting to gain the trust of the fleeing families. "We had one shot, a wide angle in 6K resolution. That gave us the possibility to approach the characters closer."

"It was very important that the camera was held by a human being so that anytime the people can say, this is too much, let us not shoot this, and the camera goes down and turns off. This was a part of the deal that was very important for the film. I wouldn't imagine doing it any other way," says the director.

Not all of the evacuees were filmed and a lot of stories were left out in the editing process. The first cut was three-hours long. It was edited to "a humane length" of 83 minutes to aid wider distribution. "I wanted the speactor to be able to imagine themselves in the place of all these people I drove in my van."