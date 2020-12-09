PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ with 9.5 rating tops IMDb list of best Indian web series 2020

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ occupied the second spot on the IMDB list of ‘Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020’, while Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Special Ops’, starring KK Menon came third.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 09:11 PM IST
The show, which revolves around the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, has also earned a spot in IMDb’s list of top 250 TV series of all time.

The show, which revolves around the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, has also earned a spot in IMDb’s list of top 250 TV series of all time.

Hansal Mehta’s web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, a SonyLIV show, has emerged as the highest rated Indian web series. ‘The Harshad Mehta Story’ led IMDb’s ‘Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020’ list with a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

The show, which revolves around the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, has also earned a spot in IMDb’s list of top 250 TV series of all time.

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ occupied the second spot on the IMDB list of ‘Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020’, while Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Special Ops’, starring KK Menon came third.

The widely popular 10-part musical ‘Bandish Bandits’ featured fourth on the IMDB list, followed by the second season of gritty underworld drama ‘Mirzapur’. Both series are Amazon Prime originals.

The other series that got featured in the IMDB top 10 list of 2020 were Voot Select’s ‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’, followed by Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’ and MX Player series ‘High’, respectively. Ninth on the list was Kunal Kemmu’s ZEE5 Original ‘Abhay’, while Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ occupied the tenth spot.

Close

IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham said global interest in Indian series “hit an all-time high this year” with fans rating their favourite shows and helping others discover good content.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IMDb rating #Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story
first published: Dec 9, 2020 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.