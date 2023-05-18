SC stays West Bengal ban on The Kerala Story, producer agrees to run additional disclaimers

The Kera Story

The Supreme Court on May 18 stayed West Bengal government's ban on the film 'The Kerala Story'.

The court took a prima facie view noting that West Bengal's ban is not tenable on the basis of the documents shown by the court on why the film was banned.

Sunshine Pictures, the film's producer, agreed to run an additional disclaimer stating that "there is no authentic data to show 32,000 instances of conversion. The film represents a fictionalised account of the subject matter.” The court agreed to this suggestion and directed the producer to run the disclaimer by the evening of May 20.

Concerning Tamil Nadu, where the theatre owners voluntarily withdrew the exhibition of the film, the court directed the state not to take any direct or indirect steps to prevent the film's screening. The court has also asked the state to provide adequate security to those intending to watch the movie.

The SC, however, adjourned the case after summer vacations, when the challenge to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification will be heard after the judges see the movie.

On May 12, when the case came up for hearing for the first time, CJI observed while the film ‘The Kerala Story’ is being exhibited in other parts of the country, why should the state of West Bengal alone impose a ban on it

Pleas were filed seeking a ban on the film in Madras High Court and Kerala High Court. However neither of the courts granted such a relief, the petitioners have now appealed against this order at the Supreme Court.

The theatre owners in Tamil Nadu decided to pull out the film from theatres on May 9.

Meanwhile, on May 8, the West Bengal government banned the film on the ground that it may create a law and order problem. The filmmakers have challenged the ban in the Supreme Court.

‘The Kerala Story’ is about a group of women from the state, who converted to Islam and joined ISIS. According to its makers, it reveals the events behind ‘approximately 32,000 women’ allegedly going missing from Kerala.

The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala say the film falsely claims that the women converted to Islam, got radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.