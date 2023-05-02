 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for plea seeking ban of 'The Kerala Story'

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Lawyer Nizam Pasha and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal sought for the plea to be listed urgently on the ground that the move is the worst kind of hate speech and an audio-visual propaganda.

The Supreme Court on May 2 refused an urgent hearing to a plea seeking a ban on the release of The Kerala Story following the launch of the trailer of the Hindi film that has stirred controversy.

The film is based on religious conversion, where a group of women from Kerala join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Lawyer Nizam Pasha and senior advocate Kapil Sibal wanted their plea to be listed urgently, saying that the movie was the worst kind of hate speech and an audio visual propaganda.

A bench, led by Justice KM Joseph, was told that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on May 5, had garnered 16 million views.