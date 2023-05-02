Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for plea seeking ban of 'The Kerala Story'

Row over nomination of MCD members: SC to hear plea of Delhi govt on May 8

The Supreme Court on May 2 refused an urgent hearing to a plea seeking a ban on the release of The Kerala Story following the launch of the trailer of the Hindi film that has stirred controversy.

The film is based on religious conversion, where a group of women from Kerala join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Lawyer Nizam Pasha and senior advocate Kapil Sibal wanted their plea to be listed urgently, saying that the movie was the worst kind of hate speech and an audio visual propaganda.

A bench, led by Justice KM Joseph, was told that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on May 5, had garnered 16 million views.

The bench, however, said the film had gone through the process of certification and cleared by the censor board. "It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through the appropriate forum," Justice Joseph said.

The bench further remarked that the petitioners should have first approached the high court before directly coming to the apex court.