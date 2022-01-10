Actor Shruti Haasan takes couple challenge with Santanu Hazarika; reveals she said 'I love you' first

Shruti Haasanand Santanu Hazarik took the couple challenge on Instagram. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by shrutzhaasan)

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday took a popular Instagram challenge for couples with her boyfriend, visual artist Santanu Hazarika. She said it was she said the words “I love you” first in their relationship.

The fun game asks couples several questions on their relationship. Each question begins with “Who”.

To the first question of “who was interested first?”, both Haasan and Hazarika pointed at each other.

To the second question, “Who said I love you first?”, the couple unanimously said it was Haasan.

When asked who is more protective, their pointed at each other.

The game, a playful way to test how much two people in love know each other and about their relationship, has six more questions. A few of them are, who cleans more, who eats the most, who spends the most money.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and Sarika, captioned the video, “Sleepy faces”.

Her sister, Aksharaa Haasan, who watched the video, commented on the post, saying, “Truly a good morning.”

On Diwali, the actor had posted a photo of the couple. “An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali. Wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings,” she wrote.