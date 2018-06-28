Sanju on course to beat Race 3, Dangal pre-sales; opening collections seen at over Rs 30 cr

It looks like the first half of 2018 will end with a bang for Bollywood which is betting big on Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju. Promos of the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life seem to have tickled the audiences' fancy with pre-sales estimated to be the highest ever for any Hindi movie.

Despite having no advantage of an extended holiday period, the film is set to open with collections of Rs 30 crore and film trade analysts speculate the first day numbers to even move towards Rs 35 crore.

According to a Box Office India report, even the advance booking for Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is set to be one of the biggest ever and could be on course to beat the pre-sales of films like Dangal and Race 3.

The advance bookings started on Saturday and are being driven by multiplexes as its average ticket price is at par with 3D ticket price for Race 3 which helps is getting a bigger number of footfalls.

Sanju seeing a solo release and hitting as many as 4,100 theatres.

Fox Star Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights of Sanju for approximately Rs 110 crore, and with Sanju expected to fare well in the overseas market too, it seems distributors are set for a tidy profit.

Although the pre-sales for Sanju is less at multiplexes of smaller centres and single screens, the film has the potential to be among top five advance bookings for a movie, according to trade pundits.

Will the industry witness the biggest opening of 2018 with the release of Sanju? The wait is till Friday.