App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanju on course to beat Race 3, Dangal pre-sales; opening collections seen at over Rs 30 cr

The advance booking for Sanju which started on Saturday is being driven by multiplexes.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

It looks like the first half of 2018 will end with a bang for Bollywood which is betting big on Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju. Promos of the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life seem to have tickled the audiences' fancy with pre-sales estimated to be the highest ever for any Hindi movie.

Despite having no advantage of an extended holiday period, the film is set to open with collections of Rs 30 crore and film trade analysts speculate the first day numbers to even move towards Rs 35 crore.

According to a Box Office India report, even the advance booking for Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is set to be one of the biggest ever and could be on course to beat the pre-sales of films like Dangal and Race 3.

The advance bookings started on Saturday and are being driven by multiplexes as its average ticket price is at par with 3D ticket price for Race 3 which helps is getting a bigger number of footfalls.

related news

Sanju seeing a solo release and hitting as many as 4,100 theatres.

Fox Star Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights of Sanju for approximately Rs 110 crore, and with Sanju expected to fare well in the overseas market too, it seems distributors are set for a tidy profit.

Although the pre-sales for Sanju is less at multiplexes of smaller centres and single screens, the film has the potential to be among top five advance bookings for a movie, according to trade pundits.

Will the industry witness the biggest opening of 2018 with the release of Sanju? The wait is till Friday.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.