Salt City review: Family dysfunction is best served lightly salted. This show isn’t

They say too much salt will kill you. This show is a prime example of how this adage applies to dysfunction as well.

History has taught us that it takes one dysfunctional family member to bring down an entire dynasty. In Ramayana, it was Kaikeyi’s ambition for her son. In the K-drama Kingdom, it is the Queen who unleashes a plague of zombies on the kingdom unwittingly, because she needs to keep the dead king alive until her baby is born… Tabbar (also streaming on SonyLIV) manages to give us a dysfunctional dad who must save his family at any cost. Whatever happened to Salt City?

In Salt City, the problem lies in the telling of the tale. They tell, and they tell, and they tell.

Every character tells you that the fault lies with the city; that’s why they’re like this or that’s why bad things happen to us. If you miss it once, then there’s the dad Piyush Mishra (who acts like Piyush Mishra in every show) telling you again and again that the salt in the city rusts everything it touches. They forgot that this is called ‘Show Business’ for a reason. It means you show how the city demands so much from the people that you feel everything is rusted, show me how this family is dysfunctional, don’t tell me again and again that the youngest son is a useless branch of a tree that will not flower or bear fruit.

The show should’ve opened with an event: the daughter of the family is getting married. But we see Piyush Mishra in an extra-marital affair. Is it going to be that kind of 'salty' city? Alas, his efforts at handling two families could have been a better idea for a show! Why he's having an affair, we don’t know, but that’s the first tick in the dysfunctional checklist.

The eldest son is married to the daughter of his boss, and they live right across from the in-laws. His wife (Gauhar Khan) has a secret: she’s a pole dancer. I’m nonplussed. Why does it have to be a secret? Why go to Dadar to pole dance when she lives in Bandra? (It’s like saying you live in Adyar in Chennai and go to pole dance in Mylapore, or live in Golf Links in Delhi but go to Chandni Chowk, you get the point…)

The second-born lives with a model but is in debt (we don’t know what he does for a living, and his model girlfriend has just one scene in a negligee.

The sister is married to a rich man in Bangalore. She’s unhappy because she’s sitting at home waiting for her busy husband most of the time. Why does she not find a job or start a business, no one knows. But we see her lament ‘I got 97% marks… I could have been something.’

Navni Parihar, who plays the long-suffering mother, too seems to be in a rinse and repeat cycle. The little sister is the distilled version of all sisters on OTT: has a secret, smokes up, tries to lose weight, is unsure of her impending wedding, even eats chocolate (smearing it on her face for effect) when she is fed up of the diet, tries to kill herself, and yes, finally screams and screams and screams some more - till she shares that she was raped…

The youngest in the family runs a tow-truck business and is a hustler. That the actor Divyendu has also run out of any reasons for his poor acting skills is eminently evident. And who will take the writing seriously if the cop is named Gaitonde? That name has been taken, used and dusted.

I have learnt not to facepalm too often because I am sure that there must be something to redeem the story. I try not to ask how Divyendu’s minion Gafur hands over a wedding sherwani to him when they’ve just rescued the runaway sister from drowning in the high tide? Seems like a wholly inopportune moment, no?

But my efforts pay off. The scene that has been written beautifully and with feeling is between the two sisters. Ignore logic that tells you most households own two gas cylinders, so that ‘gas is over’ seems like yet another dysfunctional thing… But it’s a very filmy scene when you have the youngest sister (whose secret is out) making tea, and the other sister (whose husband raped the younger sister) filling water in the bottles from the water filter on the other side. The casual, ‘Do you want a cup of tea?’ conversation leads to ‘Looks like gas is over. But I have just made tea. Do you want some of it? Though I’ve tasted it’, leads to the best line of the show: ‘It’s not the fault of the tea.’

You are moved when the two sisters hug. But then you want to snatch the stick from Piyush Mishra’s hands and beat up the overused dialogue that ends season one: ‘Who are you, son?’

And Divyendu answers, ‘That’s what I’m trying to find out.’

As for season two, it’s like looking at Pufferfish on a menu. You know it will kill you if it isn’t filleted right. But the possibility of it being great exists. SonyLIV gave us Gullak and Tabbar as well. Perhaps they will go easy on the salt and concentrate on great stories instead of ‘hard hitting’ content. Because despite my resolution, I ended up hurting my forehead because I facepalmed so much.