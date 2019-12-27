Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 just about makes it into his top-10 after first week

With Dabangg 3 entering the Rs 100 crore club, Salman Khan now has 15 of his films achieving this feat. While he is the only superstar to boast of this accomplishment, the fact also remains that the Prabhudeva-directed film is much lower down the order if one compares it with other Salman Khan biggies.

Over the years, Salman has enjoyed a superb run with many of his hits, superhits and blockbusters entering the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore clubs. In fact two of his films – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai – have entered the Rs 200 crore club in just one week, while an astonishing 10 films of his have entered the Rs 100 crore club in the same time period.

This is the reason why Dabangg 3, despite crossing the century mark in a matter of just seven days, looks much lesser when compared to Salman's other hits which have previously occupied these charts. There are films, like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which are far ahead of Dabangg 3 having crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone in just one week. In fact, the much maligned Race 3 also managed to do that, falling a tad bit short, with its first week billing of Rs 144.50 crore.

In fact, the only films which scored over Rs 100 crore in the first week and are behind Dabangg 3 are Bodyguard (which had released over 8 years back), Tubelight (which was a completely rejected film) and Dabangg 2 (which had released 7 years back).

Let's take a look at the first week numbers of the last 15 Salman Khan-starrers and how they turned out to be in comparison with Dabangg 3:

Sultan – Rs 208.82 croreTiger Zinda Hai – Rs 206.04 croreBajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 184.62 croreBharat – Rs 167.6 crorePrem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 165.45 croreKick – Rs 164.21 croreRace 3 – Rs 144.5 croreEk Tha Tiger – Rs 137.15 croreDabangg 3 – Rs 126.55 croreBodyguard – Rs 115 croreTubelight – Rs 106.86 croreDabangg 2 – Rs 106.6 croreJai Ho – Rs 87.59 croreDabangg – Rs 80 crore

Ready – Rs 69 crore

As can be seen, Dabangg 3 is pretty much an aberration when its first week numbers are compared to Salman's other biggies in the list.

Of course, anti-CAA protests resulted in Rs 10-15 crore been chopped off from the eventual total that Dabangg 3 could have managed after its first week. Yet, if one compares its collection with the others in the list, even with no disturbances, Dabangg 3 would have, at maximum, managed to go past the lifetime sum of Race 3.

Nonetheless, the fact also remains that this one is also the classic case of 'great power-great responsibility'. For majority of other stars and superstars in the country, even the sum earned by Dabangg 3 would have been reason enough to pop the champagne.