App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan proves his dominance worldwide, Race 3 sees strong run overseas with collections over Rs 50 cr

Race 3 registered the second biggest opening in Gulf and opened fourth highest in United Kingdom.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

If Salman Khan’s Race 3 is breaking records in India, it is doing nothing less than that in overseas market.

The film received huge opening overseas, thanks to the strong business in Gulf and Eid celebrations taking place in many countries on Friday.

Another film this year that saw massive opening at the overseas box office was Padmaavat. The Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer had minted Rs 78.92 crore (USD 11.60 million) in its opening weekend in the overseas market and Race 3’s international business came in the range of 54 crore (USD 7.5-8 million range) but this is without Pakistan’s collection as the film saw a ban there.

Race 3 registered the second biggest opening in Gulf and opened fourth highest in United Kingdom. In New Zealand and Fiji, the film is among the top five opening weekend grossers, taking the second spot with NZ$ 315,935. Same is the case in Australia with business going up to A$ 495,373.

related news

On its opening day, Race 3 netted USD 3.50 million, approximately Rs 23 crore, which includes some collections from Thursday’s preview numbers.

On the first day of its release, Race 3 earned around Rs 82 lakh from North America, from the UK box office it raked in Rs 2.08 crore, from Australia it earned Rs 87 lakh and from New Zealand, it earned Rs 47 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama.

On day two, its collections in overseas markets were-

UK box office: Rs 2.80 crore (USD 412,036) from 136 screens

US box office: Rs 3.49 crore (USD 512,914) from 283 screens

Canada box office: Rs 6.28 lacs (USD 9,230) from 5 screens

According to reports, Race 3 was released on nearly 1,500 screens overseas and due to its strong performance, the film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 180 crore.

Amid the movies that had top opening weekend worldwide, Salman’s Race 3 stands at the eight position.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.