Salman Khan proves his dominance worldwide, Race 3 sees strong run overseas with collections over Rs 50 cr

If Salman Khan’s Race 3 is breaking records in India, it is doing nothing less than that in overseas market.

The film received huge opening overseas, thanks to the strong business in Gulf and Eid celebrations taking place in many countries on Friday.

Another film this year that saw massive opening at the overseas box office was Padmaavat. The Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer had minted Rs 78.92 crore (USD 11.60 million) in its opening weekend in the overseas market and Race 3’s international business came in the range of 54 crore (USD 7.5-8 million range) but this is without Pakistan’s collection as the film saw a ban there.

Race 3 registered the second biggest opening in Gulf and opened fourth highest in United Kingdom. In New Zealand and Fiji, the film is among the top five opening weekend grossers, taking the second spot with NZ$ 315,935. Same is the case in Australia with business going up to A$ 495,373.

On its opening day, Race 3 netted USD 3.50 million, approximately Rs 23 crore, which includes some collections from Thursday’s preview numbers.

On the first day of its release, Race 3 earned around Rs 82 lakh from North America, from the UK box office it raked in Rs 2.08 crore, from Australia it earned Rs 87 lakh and from New Zealand, it earned Rs 47 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama.

On day two, its collections in overseas markets were-

UK box office: Rs 2.80 crore (USD 412,036) from 136 screens

US box office: Rs 3.49 crore (USD 512,914) from 283 screens

Canada box office: Rs 6.28 lacs (USD 9,230) from 5 screens

According to reports, Race 3 was released on nearly 1,500 screens overseas and due to its strong performance, the film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 180 crore.

Amid the movies that had top opening weekend worldwide, Salman’s Race 3 stands at the eight position.