Salman Khan opens up about snake bite: ‘Bit me thrice when I grabbed it to release it’

Days after Salman Khan got bitten by a snake and had to be hospitalised, the actor opened up about the experience.

In an interview to News 18, Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release it, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for six hours... I am fine now."



The actor was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse at 3 am on Saturday and was immediately admitted at a hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Khan was, however, discharged around 9 am on Sunday after treatment.

Incidentally, it is the 55-year-old actor's birthday on Monday, but given the circumstances, the celebrations may be muted.

