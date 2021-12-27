MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Salman Khan opens up about snake bite: ‘Bit me thrice when I grabbed it to release it’

Incidentally, it is Salman Khan's 56th birthday on Monday, but given the circumstances, the celebrations may be muted.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Salman Khan was bitten by a snake when he was at his farmhouse near Mumbai, on Saturday. (Image credit: AFP)

Salman Khan was bitten by a snake when he was at his farmhouse near Mumbai, on Saturday. (Image credit: AFP)


Days after Salman Khan got bitten by a snake and had to be hospitalised, the actor opened up about the experience.

In an interview to News 18, Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release it, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for six hours... I am fine now."

The actor was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse at 3 am on Saturday and was immediately admitted at a hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Khan was, however, discharged around 9 am on Sunday after treatment.

Incidentally, it is the 55-year-old actor's birthday on Monday, but given the circumstances, the celebrations may be muted.

Close

Related stories

Read more: Salman Khan rents Mumbai apartment for Rs 95,000 per month

Khan was in the news recently after he tied up with Bollycoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace. BollyCoin had announced its partnership with prominent production houses including Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd.

In November, it closed its pre-sale round of 20 million tokens worth $2 million within a month. By buying the tokens, the holders can reap real-world benefits each time they sell the NFTs on the BollyCoin platform, the company said.

Read more: These Bollywood stars earn big from real estate: Check it out
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Salman Khan #Salman Khan snake bite
first published: Dec 27, 2021 10:18 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.