you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan needs to score Rs 300 crore with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat

The film featuring Salman Khan as the central protagonist and the numero uno superstar has the target set already -- he needs to score a triple century.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/@Bharat_TheFilm
Whatsapp

As is the case in high-scoring cricket matches, a batsman needs to start hitting right from the first ball. There is no other way. Same is the case with high profile films featuring superstars and a top director -- you need to deliver a blockbuster.

Bharat is one such film.

The film features Salman Khan as the central protagonist and the numero uno superstar, has the target set already. He needs to score a triple century here. Period.

After all, the film is as big as it gets and is also seeing an Eid release. We just saw that despite a regular release, and that too on just 2,845 screens, Avengers: Endgame managed to score a triple century in 10 days. Now, that's a feat that no other Bollywood film has ever achieved. Not that one is expecting Bharat to achieve a similar milestone. However, the basic expectation for this film to go past the Rs 300-crore mark.

The film is also special as it sees the coming together of Salman Khan with director Ali Abbas Zafar and leading lady Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai. The action entertainer had entered the Rs 300 crore club and now that the same team has reunited for Bharat, expectations are of course high.

Zafar is a director of repute. Right from the time he made his debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to delivering a success in Gunday, his graph has only escalated with every passing film. With Sultan, he shot to fame big time. Along with Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, he delivered a Rs 300 crore club success that was critically acclaimed, as well as commercially well-received. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai which set the screens on fire with its Christmas 2017 release.

Eid 2019 could well be game, set and match for the team. After all, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif 'jodi' has time and again delivered. Bharat is turning out to be all the more special. The film features Khan in a never seen before role as he traverses generations from the time of partition to the present. While it is always good to see him at his youthful best, this time, it is even more special as Khan is appearing as an aged man for the first time. That may well end up fetching him a new fan base altogether.

While the teaser of the film had indicated a 'masala' outing in the offering, the trailer has sent out signals that the story may have a lot more to offer than what meets the eye. After all, Khan's character of Bharat is pretty much taking forward the journey that 'Bharat' has seen since partition to the present. This could make for an interesting viewing.

Khan's last couple of films had disappointed commercially and critically, with neither Tubelight nor Race 3 working with the audiences. Tubelight was way too dull and borderline grim whereas Race 3 was all style and no substance. On the contrary, Bharat seems to be relying a lot on the core content while Zafar's inherent love for 'masala' means there would be entertainment galore for the audiences as well.

What needs to be seen though is how it all fits in when the entire narrative of Bharat unfolds on screen. While it is a given that Khan would be seeing a much better opening for his Bharat when compared to Race 3 Rs 29.17 crore or Tubelight Rs 21.15 crore, it has to be seen how much further does it go when compared with Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 34.10 crore.

Avengers: Endgame has shown that a score in the excess of Rs 50 crore is also possible on three consecutive days. Though that would be way too much to ask from Bharat, it would be satisfying enough if at least for one day during the first weekend, the biggie manages this feat.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #Salman Khan

