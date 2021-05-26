Salman Khan files defamation suit against actor KRK for his 'Radhe' movie review

Poster of Salman Khan's Radhe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over his review of the recently released Hindi film ‘Radhe’.

Salman Khan had played the lead in the film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which was released on the OTT platform Zee5 Premium. The Eid release premiered on May 13.

A legal notice was sent to Kamaal Khan aka KRK by Salman Khan’s legal team on May 24.

Acknowledging the development, KRK tweeted: “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!”

In another tweet, Kamaal said that he would no longer review any Salman Khan film in the future. He wrote: “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed a defamation case against me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”



Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. a href="https://t.co/iwYis64rLd">pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd

However, he had earlier said that Salman Khan should work in better films instead of taking offence to movie reviews.

With PTI inputs