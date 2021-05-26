MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Salman Khan files defamation suit against actor KRK for his 'Radhe' movie review

After getting a legal notice, actor Kamaal R Khan said he would no longer review any Salman Khan film in the future and that the Bollywood superstar should take up roles in better films instead of getting offended by film reviews.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
Poster of Salman Khan's Radhe

Poster of Salman Khan's Radhe


Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over his review of the recently released Hindi film ‘Radhe’.

Salman Khan had played the lead in the film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which was released on the OTT platform Zee5 Premium. The Eid release premiered on May 13.

A legal notice was sent to Kamaal Khan aka KRK by Salman Khan’s legal team on May 24.

Acknowledging the development, KRK tweeted: “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!”

In another tweet, Kamaal said that he would no longer review any Salman Khan film in the future. He wrote: “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed a defamation case against me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”

Close

Related stories

However, he had earlier said that Salman Khan should work in better films instead of taking offence to movie reviews.

With PTI inputs

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bollywood #defamation case #Radhe #Salman Khan
first published: May 26, 2021 09:23 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.