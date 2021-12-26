Salman Khan discharged from hospital after getting bitten by snake at farmhouse near Mumbai

Salman Khan is currently recovering at his Panvel farmhouse.

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse at 3 am on Saturday and was immediately admitted at a hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. He was, however, discharged around 9 am on Sunday after treatment.

According to ABP News, the snake was non-poisonous and Khan is recovering well at his farmhouse.

The 55-year-old will be ringing in his birthday on Monday, but given the circumstances, the celebrations may be muted.

Earlier this month, Khan-backed BollyCoin, a Bollywood-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has announced the launch of digital collectibles of the Dabangg franchise.

“We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project,” Kyle Lopes, Co-Founder, BollyCoin had said.

The NFT marketplace will launch the NFTs on December 30. The collection will include movie clips, posters, and stills.

On the work front, the actor is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 15 currently, and has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan has also officially announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release in Mumbai last week.

The sequel is set to be written by SS Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Khan attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.