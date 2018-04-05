App
Apr 05, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan conviction: Don't see dip in 'Brand Salman', say experts

Khan, who is presently the face of several brands, will still be popular among advertisers and producers, feel experts

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Salman Khan has been convicted in the black buck case but 'Brand Salman' remains as strong as ever. Experts feel Salman's brand image is stronger than public memory and Bollywood will continue to back him.

“Public memory now is jaded. The incident is long gone and the whole generation has now moved on. Salman Khan is a star of across generations. The conviction will only hurt the individual and not brand Salman Khan,” said brand expert Harish Bijoor.

According to Bijoor, public memory doesn’t last for more than three years. Brand Salman Khan will be in discussion for a day and will soon away get away with a just a little bit of rubbing.

Khan, who is presently the face of several brands, including names like Emami Healthy & Tasty Oil, Relaxo, Rotomac, Dixcy Scott and his own brand Being Human, will still be popular among advertisers and producers, feel experts and analysts from the industry. He has a brand endorsement value of about Rs 4 crore a day.

“While some shoots and commitments he has at the moment will be effected for a bit but there will be no fall in his image. Youngsters who are bhai’s fans and pays for the tickets to his film weren’t even born when the incident actually happened,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan. According to Mohan, Salman’s unreleased movies have nearly Rs 1000 crore at stake.

“Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Kick 2 are the Salman Khan movies that are on the cards at the moment and though everything has come to a standstill, he is too big a name to lose any love from the industry or his fanbase,” said Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Other than producers, Sony Pictures Networks India will also be watching the developments keenly as the superstar was returning back to the tube with his decade-old game show - 10 Ka Dum 3- the promos for which have already been shot.

But why is no one celebrating Khan’s conviction in the industry? Why would they? At least not for the man who has been getting his producers at least Rs 200-Rs 300 crore for every film he has starred in.

The 52-year-old actor earned Rs 232.83 crore, backed by endorsements of several consumer-facing brands. In fact, his earnings constitute 8.67 % of the total earnings—Rs 2,683 crore—of the top 100 celebrities for the year.

