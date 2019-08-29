Salman Khan completes 31 years in film industry: Superstar still on top of his game

Time flies and this was once again proved by Salman Khan's recent tweet in which he expressed his gratitude to fans and the film industry for bestowing him the status of a superstar.



A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . . pic.twitter.com/w4XJ31FNT1

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 27, 2019

Even after spending 31 years in the industry, Salman still remains a top star.

Since 2010 release Dabangg, Khan has featured in 14 movies which have crossed the Rs 100-crore milestone.

For Salman, entering the Rs 100-crore club is a passé. His offerings Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai are all part of the Rs 300 crore club.

The actor has featured in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list three times in a row.

Last year, with earnings to the tune of Rs 253 crore plus, earned through film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements, the actor became the highest paid celebrity.

Salman's success is not restricted to movies alone.

From silver screen to small screen, Salman has left no stone unturned to reach out to his audiences.

He made his television debut with the show Dus ka Dum as a host in 2008 and the show achieved top rating.

Since 2010, Salman has been hosting the show Bigg Boss, which has not only boosted his popularity but brought home fat paychecks.

But there is another factor for Salman's popularity - Being Human brand.

Being Human is a well-known fashion brand both in India and abroad, particularly in Europe and West Asia.

According to marketing experts, the Being Human brand has been beneficial for the actor on two fronts.

Firstly, it helped him grow as a brand and secondly, it successfully boosted his image in the media.

While brand experts say that Salman's equation with brands is not very strong which is why his brand portfolio is smaller than that of other superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Being Human makes up for that gap.

Being Human is arguably the leader in the celebrity merchandising segment.

The brand had sales of Rs 216 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017, and has grown at a CAGR of 19 percent over the last three years.