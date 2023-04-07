Salman Khan buys 'yet to be launched' SUV, seen travelling in it in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has purchased a new bullet proof Nissan Patrol sports utility vehicle (SUV) which has not yet been officially launched in India. The vehicle is the most expensive SUV that Nissan has ever manufactured and is among the most popular vehicles in the Southeast Asian market.

The 57-year-old actor was seen travelling in the vehicle with an entourage of local police and his security personnel in Mumbai earlier this week. Since the SUV is currently unavailable in India, it is likely that the actor imported the vehicle privately from abroad.

The Nissan Patrol SUV is considered to be one of the safest cars and among the best choices, as far as bulletproofing is considered.

The SUV has a thick border around the windows, indicating that the vehicle is bulletproof and armoured. The window glasses of the SUV also has thick cladding along with a windshield that is thicker than regular automobiles.

Moneycontrol News