Reports said actor died after plastic surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin. He may have been AI

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Saint Von Colucci had apparently undergone 12 cosmetic procedures over the past year, a press release said. But his zero online presence raised doubts,

The various photos of Saint von Colucci on the internet. (Image: @RealEstateHunk and @netizenbuzz on Twitter)

Days ago, reports of Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian actor, dying in a South Korean hospital after suffering complications from multiple cosmetic procedures made headlines across the world. However, now several reports have claimed that the so called 'actor' didn't exist at all and was just a figment of someone's imagination that was brought to life by Artificial Intelligence.

Almost all leading publications around the world published articles on Colucci - an aspiring actor who while trying to look more like BTS star Jimin died of complications. But it was all a trick - an eye-ball grabbing headline with the correct keywords - BTS, Jimin, plastic surgery, actor and death. The perfect clickbait.

There were photos too - before and after the surgery photos. Not just that, the articles were replete with quotes from the 'actor's' so-called manager.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” his apparent publicist Eric Blake told Dailymail in a press release which the publication ran. Other media houses, seeing Dailymail quote a so-called credible source, also ran with it.