Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saif Ali Khan calls Rs 800 crore price tag on Pataudi Palace ‘a massive exaggeration, miscommunication’

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he did not actually buy the property back because the Pataudis still owned it. He only paid off the lease.

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently dismissed the reports of him buying back his ancestral home-the Pataudi Palace-from a hotel chain, calling it a ‘massive exaggeration’. Saying that the property is ‘priceless’ he disputed the reported Rs 800 crore price tag.

In an interview, Saif said that he did not actually buy the property back because the Pataudis still owned it. He only paid off the lease.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror he said that the estimated worth is ‘a massive exaggeration; a miscommunication really’. Further explaining, “It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”

The actor said that the property was leased to Neemrana Hotels, but he felt a desire to get it back in the family after his father’s death. “So, when I was offered the chance, I wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of our home again. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so, it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage.”

Saif further added that he rents out certain portions of the property for film shoots, so that it can sustain itself.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Pataudi Palace #Saif Ali Khan

