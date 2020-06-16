App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood 'hypocrite' for showering love on Sushant Singh Rajput after his demise

Khan went on to point out how some people who may or may not have failed Rajput are even trying to cash in on the unfortunate incident to take their own agenda forward

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bollywood actor Saif Ali khan(Image: Wikimedia)
Bollywood actor Saif Ali khan(Image: Wikimedia)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the entire film industry grief-stricken. Soon after the news of his demise came to the fore, fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn his death and call out nepotism that exists in Bollywood.

Joining the ranks of those who called out the double standards of the stars who are mourning Rajput’s death, Saif Ali Khan said in an interview to The Times of India that the sudden outpouring of love highlights Bollywood’s ‘ultimate hypocrisy’.

Dubbing Rajput’s demise 'awful', he said a day of mourning would have been far more appropriate than 'pretending' to care.

Calling out the alleged pretence, which according to him is an “insult to the dead”, Khan said: “Out of respect for him, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else…. I mean we do not care about anybody. You know it is a very cut-throat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead.”

He said that the sudden display of concern and care is a “little much to digest”, given no one really cares about anyone else in the tinsel town. The actor claimed most industry colleagues who spoke out only wanted to portray themselves as empathetic to their fans. Khan alleged that most other actors who are writing lengthy social media tributes to the deceased 34-year-old actor may not display the same amount of love and compassion when required.

Khan went on to point out how some people who may or may not have failed Rajput are even trying to cash in on the unfortunate incident to take their own agenda forward. He added: “To take any stand at the moment, apart from just sorrow, is somewhere manipulating the situation. You have come across this as an opportunity to take a shot at somebody, and you’re taking a shot.”

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:22 pm

