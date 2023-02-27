SAG Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, took home the top acting award at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony held in Los Angeles on February 26, to honour both film and television performances.

The SAG Awards are widely seen as a preview to the Oscars, with all its top winners also going on to win Academy Awards last year.

Here is the list of SAG Award winners announced so far:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") Cate Blanchett (Tár")

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Winner: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”) Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER) Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) Hong Chau (“The Whale”) Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Winner: “Top Gun: Maverick” “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Batman” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “The Woman King” Stunt Ensemble performance in TV series Winner: “Stranger Things” (WINNER) “Andor” “The Boys” “House of the Dragon” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Winner: “Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “The Bear” “Hacks” “Only Murders in the Building” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Winner: Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”) Bill Hader (“Barry”) Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) Outstanding Female Comedy Actor Winner: Jean Smart (“Hacks”) Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Winner: Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) Emily Blunt (“The English”) Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”) Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor (TV movie or limited series) Sam Elliott (“1883”) Steve Carrell (“The Patient”) Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)