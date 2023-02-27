 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAG Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Feb 27, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

The SAG Awards are widely seen as a preview to the Oscars, with all its top winners also going on to win Academy Awards last year.

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which has won 11 nominations at the 95th Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, took home the top acting award at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony held in Los Angeles on February 26, to honour both film and television performances.

Here is the list of SAG Award winners announced so far:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role