Sachin Tendulkar invests $2 million in digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys

Sachin Tendulkar joins existing shareholders of JetSynthesys including Adar Poonawalla and Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Julay 29 made an equity investment of $2 million in digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys.

Tendulkar joins existing shareholders of JetSynthesys including Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, among others.

The company had previously joined hands with Tendulkar to launch two platforms including gaming apps Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, Sachin Saga VR and digital destination for all things cricket, 100MB.

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, which currently has 20 lakh followers, doubled its daily user base in the past 12 months, said Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

He added that for 100MB, they are looking forward to significant growth with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and World Cup coming up in the next few months.

In addition to the above-mentioned platforms, Tendulkar said that he has got a brief from JetSynthesys team that with the new investments they are looking to diversify that (online gaming) purview to include more cross category digital products and platforms.

Talking about the gaming space, Navani said that the Indian gaming is a sub-billion in a 170 billion industry leading to tremendous growth potential.

"One shift to watch out for is the rapid acceleration of the pace at which gamers transition - casual gamers moving to the mid-core segment and mid-core ones to the core gaming kind of an experience," he said.

Along with launching games like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, JetSynthesys acquired Nautilus Mobile, a gaming studio last year.

The gaming studio is the creator behind online cricket game Real Cricket.

Real Cricket has over 120 million downloads and more than 1.2 crore monthly active users.

Along with games, JetSynthesys also co-founded e-sports company, Nodwin Gaming.