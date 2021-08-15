Sabyasachi offers an apology after getting trolled on social media

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter @SabyaOfficial)

Renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who sold his collection in collaboration with a multinational clothing brand H&M, apologised on August 14 after he was trolled on social media.

After the clothing range was launched, the website crashed and most of the merchandise was sold out.

In an Instagram post, Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared his side of the story. He said that the idea behind this move was simply "wish fulfillment".

"It's why I designed an extensive range, so everyone could get something. this would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it's almost sacred. A lot of marketing folks would consider this strategy harakiri for a luxury brand, but I believe that sustainable success never comes from the mind, always from the heart," he wrote.

He further shared how he was baffled by the response he received. “I would not even call it overwhelming, just plain baffling. It’s one of those things that even with the best forecasting, the best data team, the best supply chain and best logistics you just cannot anticipate,” he wrote.

He also said, "I struggled with stubborn carts and crashing apps. I was determined to get hold of my first pair of Sabyasachi denims. (I'm almost embarrassed to tell you that I managed to score one, but one size down, because the rest had sold out!). I know a lot of people are disappointed, and I profoundly apologize for it. I'm sure I will be able to create a future business model that will address this need."

He also shared a message for designers in India encouraging them to "be yourself".

"For the longest time, my pet peeve was that globally we were considered a manufacturing country. I always wanted to break that glass ceiling, but on my own terms and in my own way. Where Designed in India, would stand strong alongside, Made in India. There is a market ready for every single one of us, there is only one secret to unlock it - just be yourself. Whoever you are. Shamelessly," he said.

The collection was launched on August 12 in select stores across the country along with a few international stores. It was also made available online through the shopping application Myntra and HM.com.

Here are some of the memes:



I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021



sabyasachi x h&m is so embarrassing ain’t no way it’s gonna cost $70 to look like an Indian bus driver pic.twitter.com/j2BW1Sba38— neha (@nehadantuluri) August 10, 2021



Sabyasachi x HM got sold out in seconds. And people are freaking out. I get it, but I’m so used to it now lol. Ever tried to buy AJs from Nike? The whole house sits and enters the draw. Tab bhi nai milta. — Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) August 14, 2021



I'm sorry but poverty isn't an aesthetic!!!! people going in slums for photoshoot is j bottom tier behavior

these picture screams capitalism#SabyasachixHM pic.twitter.com/k5PdOSbEX5 — Jeevika ♡ (@littlemommiee) August 13, 2021

So have people from other countries brought it via the UK? How on earth can every single piece be sold out at 8am when it lunches at 8am. Beyond disappointed @hm @hmunitedkingdom #SabyasachixHM— Priya (@_pr1ya) August 12, 2021



This almost looks like a shakha uniform #SabyasachixHM pic.twitter.com/WRnd86hVRQ — Tilak Mithrabettu (@tilak365) August 11, 2021



Can’t believe I acc woke up at 8am for this Sabyasachi x H&M drop for it all to be out of stock before it even came in stock #SabyasachixHM— prabhleen (@prabhleen_c) August 12, 2021