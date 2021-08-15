MARKET NEWS

Sabyasachi offers an apology after getting trolled on social media

After the clothing range was launched, the website crashed and most of the merchandise was sold out.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter @SabyaOfficial)

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter @SabyaOfficial)


Renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who sold his collection in collaboration with a multinational clothing brand H&M, apologised on August 14 after he was trolled on social media.

After the clothing range was launched, the website crashed and most of the merchandise was sold out.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)


In an Instagram post, Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared his side of the story. He said that the idea behind this move was simply "wish fulfillment".

"It's why I designed an extensive range, so everyone could get something. this would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it's almost sacred. A lot of marketing folks would consider this strategy harakiri for a luxury brand, but I believe that sustainable success never comes from the mind, always from the heart," he wrote.

He further shared how he was baffled by the response he received. “I would not even call it overwhelming, just plain baffling. It’s one of those things that even with the best forecasting, the best data team, the best supply chain and best logistics you just cannot anticipate,” he wrote.

He also said, "I struggled with stubborn carts and crashing apps. I was determined to get hold of my first pair of Sabyasachi denims. (I'm almost embarrassed to tell you that I managed to score one, but one size down, because the rest had sold out!). I know a lot of people are disappointed, and I profoundly apologize for it. I'm sure I will be able to create a future business model that will address this need."

He also shared a message for designers in India encouraging them to "be yourself".

"For the longest time, my pet peeve was that globally we were considered a manufacturing country. I always wanted to break that glass ceiling, but on my own terms and in my own way. Where Designed in India, would stand strong alongside, Made in India. There is a market ready for every single one of us, there is only one secret to unlock it - just be yourself. Whoever you are. Shamelessly," he said.

The collection was launched on August 12 in select stores across the country along with a few international stores. It was also made available online through the shopping application Myntra and HM.com.

Here are some of the memes:

 










Tags: #H&M #Sabyasachi Mukherjee #SabyasachixHM
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:39 pm

