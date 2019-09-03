App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saaho’s mega budget made industry nervous but its box office business is painting a rosy picture

While film trade experts had initially termed the movie a disaster, the Rs 350 crore-venture, so far, has pocketed Rs 190 crore in India, and its worldwide total has reached Rs 294 crore.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Image courtesy: T-Series Twitter
Image courtesy: T-Series Twitter

Every time a big film comes to the theatres, there is both excitement and nervousness because of the huge investments riding on such films.

Saaho is undergoing the same right now, especially with social media platforms flooded with negative reviews, that have the potential to make or break films.

Take the example of multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, that scored a big opening day number at Rs 50 crore but fell the next day due to negative reviews.

Close

However, Saaho is different as Prabhas' fans are making sure that the film stays strong at the box office – a trend spilling over beyond India.

related news

While film trade experts had initially termed the movie a disaster, the Rs 350 crore-venture, so far, has pocketed Rs 190 crore in India, and its worldwide total has reached Rs 294 crore.

This is good news for the film business, especially when the industry is having a strong year in terms of successful ventures and good revenue at the box office.

Should Indian films be made at such mega budgets?

This question has come to the fore more often since last year, when small and medium-sized films made a mark not just with their compelling storylines but also with their box office revenue.

This year, two films in small to medium range budget left everyone surprised with their business – Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Tashkent Files. Made at a budget of Rs 45 crore Uri minted Rs 245 crore, while The Tashkent Files was made within Rs 4 crore and raked in over Rs 20 crore.

In such scenarios, when a film is made with Rs 300 crore plus investment the concern usually is whether such budgets are justified.

Experts say that it is good to have small-budget films do well but big-budget films are also needed. You need to make investments in resources. If someone is making a Rs 300 crore film, which includes sets and technicians, it is a business he/she is investing in. We cannot stop investing in big businesses.

While Hollywood offers many big-budget spectacles in a year, Bollywood restricts itself to seven or eight such offerings. They are mostly produced by big banners that ensure a balanced mix of small, medium and big-size films. This translates to a mixed bag for them at the end of the year in terms of profits and losses.

There is no denying that films with big budgets are risky. But it is not that small films have lesser risks. The budget may be small but marketing and distributions come at a high cost. Besides, the returns for such films are slow as opening day numbers are not huge.

In addition, there are many small films that go unnoticed.

Hence, small films cannot replace big-budget ventures as both such offerings are required for a healthy film business.

Which is why Saaho’s strong performance is a good sign for the industry, especially when not many big-budget films have tasted huge success.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.