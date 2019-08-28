Saaho's Hindi advance looks weak and may open at Rs 20 crore, all versions may garner Rs 70 crore

With Prabhas, superstar of the South, coming back to the big screen after two years, the buzz for his latest offering Saaho is strong and expectations are high for the opening day.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan is positive about the film’s business especially the southern markets which are seeing strong advance booking.

“Telugu advance is phenomenal with almost all shows full over the weekend. Hindi surprisingly isn’t. In that scenario we should look at Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore opening for the Hindi version,” said Mohan.

He added that “if good reports start coming in then evening shows will pick up and in that case the first day is expected to open in the range of Rs 22 crore to Rs 24 crore for the Hindi version.”

“Saaho Hindi advance is better in mass dominated areas like Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh) and UP (Uttar Pradesh). But in big pockets it (advance for Saaho) is slow,” added Mohan.

While the Hindi version may not be finding enough traction amid cinephiles, the other versions are looking strong. Telugu film Saaho is releasing in four languages including Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

And that is why some film trade experts expect the day one total of all versions of Saaho to collect in the range of Rs 70 crore to Rs 75 crore.

Markets like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai are seeing good response for the advance booking and in these circuits even the Hindi shows are doing well.

Reportedly, around 75 percent shows are sold out in Hyderabad and 50 percent Telugu shows are houseful in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Big pockets like Mumbai and Delhi are seeing a slow start for pre-booking with 10 percent shows going houseful.

Although, it looks difficult for Saaho to come close to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s opening day target of Rs 121 crore from all versions (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam), the action movie could surpass records of other top openers.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 made Rs 60 crore from Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Thugs of Hindostan had opened at Rs 52.25 crore (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), Baahubali: The Beginning – first day revenue was at Rs 50 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam) and Kabali day one business was at Rs 48 crore (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

With a budget of Rs 350 crore, a lot is riding on Saaho.