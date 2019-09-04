Saaho's Hindi version enters Rs 100 crore club in 5 days, is 3rd straight century for Prabhas

Prabhas has hit yet another century with the Hindi version of Saaho that has collected over Rs 102 crore in just five days.

The film opened on a humongous note with Rs 24.4 crore coming in. After that, Saturday and Sunday saw more growth while Monday was also good due to a partial holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Now, Tuesday has held on well and as a result, the collection of this Sujeeth-directed film currently stand at over Rs 102 crore. This is an excellent number considering the fact that it is an import from down south and not a Bollywood film.

With this, Prabhas has now scored yet another pan-India success, at least if one goes by the early trends on the basis of the first five-day numbers. The film has been doing exceptionally well in the south versions as well. With the Hindi version, this is a hat-trick of big hits for Prabhas.

He first broke on to the all-India scene with Baahubali - The Beginning which had a modest start of Rs 5.1 crore but went on to amass Rs 117 crore in the final run. Later, running on the goodwill of the set up that director SS Rajamouli had created and the fact that everyone wanted to know 'why did Katappa kill Baahubali?', the sequel Baahubali - The Conclusion opened at a different level altogether. While it holds the record for being the biggest grosser ever for an Indian film across the country, in Hindi too it went on to collect a mind-blowing Rs 511 crore.

While that number is on an altogether different level and one waits to see which Hindi film eventually manages to chase down that record, for Prabhas in particular this was a biggie no less. Now Saaho (Hindi) has started quite well as well, hence resulting in his third straight Hindi outing to get into the three digit score.

Of course, that will not be enough for the Rs 350 crore budgeted film as the job has just begun and there is a lot more that that it still needs to do in days to come. Yes, there is major revenue coming from Telugu and Tamil versions especially, while satellite, digital and music rights would further help recover the mega budget that the film boasts of. Still, theatrical business from the Hindi version is required to be huge as well and hence all eyes are on how far it goes from here.

Beyond the Baahubali series, the other biggie from down south to have done well at a pan-India level is 2.0 which collected Rs 189.5 crore in just the Hindi version.

While Saaho has surpassed the opening day as well as the weekend number of the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer, its next immediate target is Rs 132 crore that the film had collected in its first seven days. While that will not really be possible, it would be about the eventual distance that it covers post that which would be seen with a keen interest.