Russia beats Tom Cruise to shoot first movie ever in space. Watch trailer of 'The Challenge'

Russia has beat the United States to be the first country to film a movie in space and aboard the International Space Station. “The Challenge”, will be the first movie to have scenes filmed in space although it was announced four months after a Tom Cruise movie involving NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX declared they would be shooting in space.

Russia adds this feat to the previous achievements of having the first satellite in space, the first dog, the first man, and the first woman.

Tom Cruise, 60, known for pushing the envelope when it comes to stunts – that he himself performs – was touted to be the first major Hollywood megastar to shoot in space – adding another feather to his cap. But that seems to have been foiled as the trailer of “The Challenge” released last week.

Actor Yulia Peresild shot with director Slim Shipenko for 12 days on the ISS in October last year. The duo took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Peresild, who plays a doctor in the movie in space to save a cosmonaut, was selected out of 3,000 auditions for the role.

Watch the trailer of “The Challenge” here:

Tom Cruise had hoped to become "the first civilian to do a spacewalk" outside of the International Space Station. The Doug Liman directorial is made on a budget of $200 million and the release dates and other details of the film are yet to be announced. Universal Pictures is bankrolling the project and Cruise is expected to pocket somewhere around $30 to $60 million for the movie. Most of the movie will be shot on Earth while the climax will be shot in space. Liman and Cruise have previously collaborated on “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made”.

