Rs 100 crore beginning for 2019 as Uri - The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister and Simmba bring on moolah

By Joginder Tuteja

One week, and a Rs 100 crore haul - This is a rare scenario indeed in Bollywood, especially when it comes to the beginning of a year in the month of January. However this has indeed happened in 2019, what with the two new releases bringing on very good moolah between them and a holdover release adding on to the kitty as well.

Result? Close to Rs 120 crore have come in a matter of one single week, which is an unheard of scenario, what with the maximum share been generated by a film which doesn’t even feature a star.

Here is the breakdown.

While Uri - The Surgical Strike has brought in over Rs 70 crore already, The Accidental Prime Minister too collected around Rs 18 crore. On the other hand Simmba, even in its third week, kept the fire on that resulted in over Rs 20 crore been added to its coffers. That has resulted in tickets worth Rs 118 crore been sold between three Hindi films in a matter of just one week.

Of course the biggest surprise of them all is Uri - The Surgical Strike. If before the film’s release someone would have told the makers that it would have a lifetime of Rs 70 crore then they would have been immensely elated. As for the trade and audiences, it would have sounded like a largely unbelievable number. After all, a plot based film which dealt with a one night battle, an upcoming actor (Vicky Kaushal) leading the show and a first time director (Aditya Dhar) calling the shots isn’t generally the recipe of a sure-shot hit in the making.

However, this Ronnie Screwvala production defied the predictions, and how. It didn’t just take a fantastic opening, it went on to have sustained momentum right through the week, hence resulting in such huge moolah been gathered. What was all the more heartening was to see the collections staying on to be greater than the (very high) Friday number of Rs 8.20 crore right till Tuesday, which is an unheard of thing.

Rest assured, this superhit film is soon going to find an entry in the Rs 100 crore club and once it covers a larger distance then a blockbuster status cannot be ruled out either.

Another release of the week, The Accidental Prime Minister, didn’t really turn out to be a blockbuster but then has done well enough to recover its costs at least.

Made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, this Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna-starrer had a decent opening going for it and then enjoyed sustained collections right till Monday.

After that it did see a decline but the job has been done for this biopic of Dr. Manmohan Singh which has collected Rs 18 crore so far. It may not add a lot to this total from this point on but still considering the genre it belongs it, the film has found at least some sort of target audience for itself.

As for Simmba, it had seemed like making a definite dash for the Rs 250 crore club, though now it is in a wait and watch zone. The third week was impacted to certain extent by the arrival of the two new releases which did put a dent in its uninterrupted run so far. Still, the Rohit Shetty directed film managed to cross Chennai Express lifetime of Rs 227 crore and currently stands over Rs 232 crore.

In its third week, the film brought in around 20 crore more which is still a good number. One now waits to see how much further does it go from here since there are multiple releases this week as well which has resulted in a lesser screen count for Simmba.

While it should stretch towards the Rs 245 crore mark, it would indeed be a reason to celebrate for the makers if the lifetime reaches Rs 250 crore mark. Nonetheless, the film is a blockbuster and with this Ranveer Singh has given two of these in a row, the earlier one being Padmaavat.

January is turning out to be a wonderful month so far and with films like Why Cheat India, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray lined up next, it could well turn out to be further bountiful in weeks to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)