 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Watch: The moment when RRR won Golden Globes award for 'Naatu Naatu'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

RRR composer MM Keeravani said while receiving the Golden Globes award, "I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

RRR lead actors NTR Junior. Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli react to 'Naatu Naatu' winning Golden Globes awards. (Screengrab from video shared by @RRRMovie on Twitter)

The moment "Naatu Naatu" from RRR was declared the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Junior, were seen jumping off their seats and clapping enthusiastically as the song played in the background as film composer MM Keeravani made his way to the podium.

A video of the moment is now viral.

While accepting the award, Keeravani said, "Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the team.

Music legend AR Rahman called the feat incredible and a paradigm shift.

Superstar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called the achievement a historic one.