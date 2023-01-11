Watch: The moment when RRR won Golden Globes award for 'Naatu Naatu'

The moment "Naatu Naatu" from RRR was declared the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Junior, were seen jumping off their seats and clapping enthusiastically as the song played in the background as film composer MM Keeravani made his way to the podium.

A video of the moment is now viral.

While accepting the award, Keeravani said, "Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the team.

Music legend AR Rahman called the feat incredible and a paradigm shift.

Superstar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called the achievement a historic one.

Released theatrically last March, RRR raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. Read more: ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani gets played offstage at Golden Globes 2023

