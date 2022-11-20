 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'RRR' to 'Ponniyin Selvan-1', 2022 belonged to south cinema

Sowmya Rajendran
Nov 20, 2022 / 03:26 AM IST

Even as Bollywood struggled, south cinema saw several big hits in 2022.

The year 2022 was hands down the year of south Indian cinema. While Bollywood is still struggling to revive business after the pandemic, the south Indian industries appear to be well on the road to recovery. This is in spite of challenges such as the change in audience behaviour and the accelerated growth of OTT platforms. Here’s a look at the four southern industries and how they have fared:

Tamil cinema this year had two blockbusters that broke several records — Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan-1. Both films earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The first is a multi-starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The thriller is part of the Kaithi (2019) cinematic universe and a sequel is on the cards. The second is a historical-fiction period drama directed by Mani Ratnam. PS-1 is based on a novel series written by Kalki, and the Tamil film industry has been wanting to make a film on it from the time of MGR.

Interestingly, both films marked the return of a veteran from the industry. Haasan’s last release before Vikram was Vishwaroopam 2, which released four years ago. The actor not only played the titular character in Vikram, he also produced the film. Ratnam’s last directorial, too, was four years ago — the gangster drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), which took inspiration from the succession battle in the Ponniyin Selvan novels.

It’s also significant that many elderly people watched PS-1 in theatres — a demographic that isn’t usually considered to be theatre-going.

Post-pandemic, there was concern that the audience would go to theatres only if they believed a film demanded a big-screen experience. This may be true in other industries, but not necessarily so in Tamil. The success of romcoms like Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam and Pradeep Ranganthan’s Love Today points to the fact that the audience is happy to watch an entertaining film in theatres, even if it doesn’t have spectacular visual effects or elaborate stunt sequences. In fact, despite not having any big stars in the cast, Love Today is expected to cross Rs 50 crore soon. The film — which is about a young couple that exchanges their phones as a test of love — was made at a budget of Rs 5 crore. The promos that revealed the premise were a big hit with the youth, the film’s target audience.

Other films that reportedly did average-to-good business this year include Ajith’s Valimai and Vijay’s Beast (both the films received negative to mixed reviews but, supposedly, have recovered their money), Karthi’s Viruman and Sardar, Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, Vishnu Vishal’s FIR, Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan, RJ Balaji’s Veetla Vishesham and Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.