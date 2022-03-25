RRR Hindi | 2 lakh tickets sold in advance for Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer: Report

Director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated multi-starrer period drama RRR sold about 2 lakh tickets in advance in the Hindi-speaking belt, Pinkvilla said in a pre-release report. RRR hit the cinemas on March 25 to a rapturous reception from fans.

Reports have said the film, released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malyalam and Hindi, is expected to see a record box office opening and will play in more than 3,200 theatres across the country. The success of Rajamouli's Bahubali franchise has set expectations high for RRR.

The movie saw decent advance booking, with an approximate all India gross of Rs 6 crore, Pinkvilla said in its report on March 24.

Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for RRR at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, is going at Rs 2,100.

The average ticket price across at the national and non-national multiplex chains in tier 2 and 3 centres is around Rs 300, Pinkvilla said.

In Tier-1 cities, the average ticket price at multiplexes for RRR is upside of Rs 375, making it the highest ever for an Indian film in the Hindi belt, the report said.

The net advance for RRR Hindi is about Rs 5 crore for the opening day after the film sold around 2 lakh advance tickets.

Said to be made on a budget of at least Rs 300 crore, RRR has southern superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among the cast.

The film was to hit the big screen on July 30, 2020 but the release was put off due to the coronavirus outbreak. The January 2022 release too had to be deferred due to the third wave.

Now that the film is finally here, it is giving a boost to the shares of multiplex chains as well. Both PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd stocks hit over a 25-month highs in the morning trade on the BSE on March 25.

Inox Leisure Ltd hit Rs 479, a level last seen on February 26, 2020, while PVR Ltd rose to Rs 1,839, which it last hit on February 28, 2020, on the BSE.

At 11 am, Inox Leisure was up 6 percent at Rs 468. The stock has gained in five of the past six sessions and has advanced nearly 17 percent. Year to date, it has gained 34 percent.

PVR rose 3 percent to Rs 1,827 a share. Since 7 March, the stock has surged nearly 22 percent and has climbed 41 percent this year.