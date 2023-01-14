SS Rajamouli’s fan moment with Steven Spielberg. What he said about ‘Naatu Naatu’

India's superstar director SS Rajamouli had a fan moment of his own when he met American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, days after RRR's historic Golden Globes victory.

Naatu Naatu, a song from his epic saga, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award on January 11, marking India's first-ever Golden Globe Award.

Amid their busy tour of the US, Rajamouli and his team met Spielberg, the award-winning director of classics like Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, Jaws and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Rajamouli shared a photo of himself looking awestruck in Steven Spielberg' company.

"I just met GOD," he tweeted.

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani was stunned when Spielberg told him he liked the song.

"Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say that I love his movies, including Duel," Keeravani tweeted. Also read: Golden Globes 2023: How ‘Naatu Naatu’ was shot in a palace in Ukraine during the pandemic Spielberg himself walked away with top Golden Globe honours, including best drama award for The Fabelmans. The Fabelmans is a deeply personal film by Spielberg, that chronicles his early filmmaking, anti-semitic harassment and his parents' strained marriage. At the award ceremony, where he also won the best director award, Spielberg remembered his late parents. He said his mother would be "up there kvelling about this right now." "Everybody sees me as a success story... but nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are," he was quoted as saying by AFP. The Golden Globes ceremony was the first major award show of 2022. The most number of awards at the event went to Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, a tragicomedy about a broken friendship. (With inputs from AFP)

