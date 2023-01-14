 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SS Rajamouli’s fan moment with Steven Spielberg. What he said about ‘Naatu Naatu’

Jan 14, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Best Song Golden Globe recently, in a historic moment for India.

SS Rajamouli on meeting Steven Spielberg: “I just met god”. (Image credit: @ssrajamouli/Twitter)

India's superstar director SS Rajamouli had a fan moment of his own when he met American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, days after RRR's historic Golden Globes victory.

Naatu Naatu, a song from his epic saga, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award on January 11, marking India's first-ever Golden Globe Award.

Amid their busy tour of the US, Rajamouli and his team met Spielberg, the award-winning director of classics like Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, Jaws and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. 

Rajamouli shared a photo of himself looking awestruck in Steven Spielberg' company.

"I just met GOD," he tweeted.

 

 