RRR Golden Globe nominations: How S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR lures us into its world 

Sowmya Rajendran
Dec 18, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

RRR's success has to do with Rajamouli’s ability to stir the audience’s love for old-world cinema where the emotions were simple but bold and the actors performed larger-than-life roles with conviction and without irony.

S.S. Rajamouli’s style is to reiterate the most important elements in his storytelling, and you will find such underlining and echoes all through RRR where inspector Rama Raju (Ram Charan) is fire, and Bheem (NTR Jr) is associated with water.

SS Rajamouli’s prospects to pick up an Academy Award look more promising than ever, with RRR bagging nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song. Rajamouli was also declared Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle a few weeks ago. Though India did not nominate the grandiloquent historical fiction film as its official entry for Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards, RRR is still in the race for Best Picture. The buzz is that with the splash it has created in Hollywood, the film has a great chance to finally transform India’s lacklustre track record at the Academy Awards.

Though the film was a commercial blockbuster, RRR’s international success is viewed with a fair amount of scepticism and condescension by a certain section of Indian filmmakers and critics for the same reason. Can something so unapologetically mainstream be considered great cinema?

There’s also the discomfort with the film’s politics that the international audience seems to have entirely missed. RRR is based on two real-life activists in pre-independent India – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While both fought for the rights of the Adivasi people, there’s no record of them ever meeting. The film creates a fictional friendship between the two, and places it in a narrative where they become deified as mythological heroes Ram and Bheem.

Much has been written about RRR’s problematic appropriation of the Adivasi community, and its reimagination of the freedom struggle with overtones of Hindu nationalism. This is indeed valid criticism, but beyond this, what is it about the film that has managed to capture the imagination of so many people across the globe?